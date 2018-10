Police in Chesterfield want to trace this man in connection with an offence of criminal damage.

The wing mirrors and windscreen wipers of a Mercedes Sprinter van were damaged on Calow Lane, Hasland, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Friday, September 21.

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 18*455479 name of the officer in the case, PCSO Joanne Elliott-Pressland.