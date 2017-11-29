Cadets team up to tackle deliberate fires in Creswell

Police and fire cadets have teamed up to help reduce deliberate fires in the Creswell area.

They teamed up to visit homes and deliver leaflets advising residents about the issue, and encourage people to report any incidents or information they might have about them.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have identified an increase in reports of deliberate fires in the Creswell area, especially in the waste ground near to Colliery Road, the Morven Street recreational area, Frithwood Lane and the Model Village.

PCSO Ben Perry, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “Apart from the obvious safety risk to people and property, these incidents are understandably causing concern within the local community. We have noticed though that although these incidents are reported to the fire service, they are not reported to police.

“To help target this issue we will be working closely alongside the fire service to gather information about fires which have been started deliberately, and individuals who may be starting them. When officers find a crime has been committed, we will be taking the appropriate action.”

PCSO Perry added: “The visits were a great success, not only did cadets from each emergency service get to meet each other, but they worked together to help us raise awareness and gather valuable intelligence for our officers to investigate further. I would like to thank them for giving up their time and for all their hard work on the night.

“If you have any information about these incidents, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Ben Perry of the local Safer Neighbourhood team on 101, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.