Buxton roads closed to traffic due to 'serious accident'

Terrace Road, Buxton Market Place and High Street are all closed to traffic due to serious accident.

Bus services to Buxton market place are delayed.

The nature of the accident is not yet known

Derbyshire Constabulary has been contacted.