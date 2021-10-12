Bus driver suffers minor injuries after crashing into roundabout in Chesterfield town centre

Police were called to reports that a bus had collided with a roundabout on Holywell Street at 6am today (Tuesday, October 12).

One witness to the aftermath of the crash this morning told of railings being flattened near to the Donut roundabout and ‘lamp posts mangled’.

Another saw the bus being recovered around 7.30am but said there was “still a lot af debris there and downed traffic lights.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service) who treated the driver of the bus for what are believed to be minor injuries.

“Highways also attended the scene as a number of pieces of street furniture were damaged as a result of the collision.”