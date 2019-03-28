Bus driver 'punched in the face' in Clay Cross

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Clay Cross.

The 49 bus between Clay Cross and Clowne was about to leave Clay Cross bus station when a man ran in front of the vehicle before assaulting the driver by punching him to the face.

Officers want to speak to the man pictured

Officers want to speak to the man pictured who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, which occurred on Monday, December 24, at 4.40pm.

A police spokesman said: "Since this date officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry, however, these have been exhausted and it is hoped that the public can help identify this man.

"If you have any other information relating to this incident we would like to hear from you.

"Please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 18*623460 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

