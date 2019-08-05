British girl, 15, is 'abducted' while on family holiday to Malaysia

The investigation into a 15-year-old schoolgirl who has gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia is being treated as both an abduction and a missing persons case.

Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, went missing on August 4 while on a holiday with her family at a nature reserve near Seremban, 39 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT), which is supporting the family, said police were deployed in both search and investigative roles in the resort and surrounding areas, as police treated the case as a missing person and an abduction.

Nora is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years.

Her father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday. Her window had been opened.

Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew said: "Nora's parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

"Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

"Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

"We now consider this a criminal matter.

"We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay."

A spokesman for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

The family has set up an email address where information can be passed on at findnoraq@gmail.com.

The LBT has also provided a hotline and email address for information. People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.