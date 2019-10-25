Boss 'devastated' after teen knife sale costs Matlock firm £10K

A Matlock company has been ordered to pay more than £10,000 after selling a knife to a 13-year-old online.

Woodland Ways Ltd sold a knife to a 13-year-old on January 23 this year and was ordered to pay a total of £10,066.80 – an £8,000 fine, with costs of £1,896.80, and a victim surcharge of £170.

Under the Criminal Justice Act 1988 as amended by the Offensive Weapons Act 1996, it is illegal to sell a knife, knife blade, razor blade or axe to anyone under 18.

The company was prosecuted by Croydon Council, which carried out ten prosecutions as part of its trading standards team leading a nationwide pilot clampdown backed by the Home Office and National Trading Standards against online knife sales to children.

An advance warning letter was sent out to the company to say a test purchase attempt is likely.

Councillor Hamida Ali, cabinet member for safer Croydon and communities, said: “Whether businesses are operating in store or online, they all have a major responsibility to help protect young people and prevent knife crime.

“Our work leading nationally on online test purchasing is consistently highlighting how much more online providers must do to comply with the law.

“The message is clear – underage, illegal knife sales lead to prosecutions.

“We couldn’t do any of this vital work without our young volunteer mystery shoppers who are taking an active part in helping to keep other young people safe.”

Company director of Woodland Ways Ltd, Jason Ingamells, said: “We are absolutely devastated by this whole situation.

“However, we are lodging an appeal against the decision and so have been advised it would be inappropriate to comment further until the appeal is heard.”