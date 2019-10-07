Booze-plagued man is given a community order after posting an offensive Facebook message

An alcohol-troubled man who sent his daughter a grossly offensive message about his former partner’s baby has been placed under a restraining order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 3 how Robert Reeve, 46, of Gladstone Street, Heanor, posted a comment on his daughter’s Facebook account at Ripley which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Reeve has not had a good relationship with his daughter because of his mood swings and controlling behaviour.

Mrs Haslam added that Reeve posted a grossly offensive remark in relation to an image that had been placed on his daughter’s website concerning his former partner’s baby.

Reeve’s daughter stated the comment caused huge distress and anxiety, according to Mrs Haslam, and it was deemed offensive.

The defendant accepted to police he had made the post and he had aimed to offend a former partner.

Reeve is currently subject to a community order, according to the probation service, and he has been engaging well with the probation service and he has been addressing his issues with alcohol.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said since the breakdown of a relationship Reeve has gone off the rails.

He added that Reeve has suffered with alcohol abuse and depression and he made the Facebook comment after he had been drinking.

Mr Meakin said: “He admitted his wrong-doing at the first opportunity and he made a full admission and showed his disgust at his own behaviour.

“He wants to make contact with his daughter in the future and apologise.”

Mr Meakin added that Reeve has moved into supported accommodation and he is in an alcohol recovery programme and he is back on medication for anxiety and depression.

Magistrates sentenced Reeve to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a four-month curfew.

He was also given an 18 month restraining order not to contact his daughter or the former partner.

Reeve was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.