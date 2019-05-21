Booze and drug-fuelled man assaulted his mother’s friend during a fracas at her home

A troubled son attacked his mum’s friend after the man had intervened because he had feared for the mother’s safety.

Jonathan Robert Brown, 29, of Barrow Street, Staveley, tried to headbutt the man, threw punches and struck out with a linen trolley at his mum’s home in Staveley, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on May 15.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “The complainant said Brown became aggressive and was shouting towards his mother and he believed he was going to lunge at her so he intervened and grabbed him and pinned him to the floor.

“The defendant remained aggressive and Brown stood up and attempted to hurt himself with a knife and went outside and carried on acting aggressively.”

The complainant tried to prevent Brown from coming back into the property but the defendant drew back his head to headbutt the complainant and a struggle followed with a number of punches thrown and Brown also struck-out with a linen trolley.

Brown pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident at Bellhouse Lane, Staveley, on April 27.

The probation service stated that Brown had been drinking and smoking cannabis and he was verbally abusive and the complainant had intervened because he had feared for the safety of the defendant’s mother.

Brown revealed to the probation service that he has been suicidal after his father had died and after a relationship had come to an end.

The defendant told the court he had been grabbed by the complainant but this did not justify his actions which had got out of hand.

Magistrates sentenced Brown to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Brown must also pay £70 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.