Bogus gas worker conned pensioner in Dronfield

A man posed as a gas company employee in order to steal from a woman in Dronfield.

During the distraction burglary, a man knocked on the door of a house in The Avenue and claimed to be working for a gas company.

He went into several rooms and asked the 77-year-old victim for cash in return for fitting a meter, which she gave him.

She later contacted the gas company and discovered the man was a fraud.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Thursday November 28.

He is described as white, aged around 40, about 5ft 6ins tall with short dark hair. He wore navy-blue padded coat and dark trousers.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Adam Stubbs on the methods below, quoting reference 19*639656.

Facebook: send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, or call 101.

