Police searching for a pensioner who went missing in Derbyshire have found a body.

Geoffrey Howson was reported missing on Tuesday and was thought to have joined the Tissington Trail from Ashbourne.

But emergency services searching for the 71-year-old have now found the body of a man in Mapleton near Ashbourne.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is believed to be that of Mr Howson, police said.