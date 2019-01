The body of a man recovered from a lake on Monday has been formally identified as Killamarsh man Danny Bushell.

Danny, 22, was reported missing after last being seen on Sheffield Road in Killamarsh at 3.15pm on Saturday.

Danny Bushell

Brother's tribute to Killamarsh man after body is found in lake

His body was recovered from a lake in Rother Valley Country Park on Monday.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.