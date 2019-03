A BMW driver has been caught travelling 100mph on a main road in Chesterfield by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who were using an unmaked police car followed the car after it "booted" out of a Tesco car park.

They recorded it travelling 100mph on the A61.

A police spokesman said: "Our unmarked car lurking nearby, followed the car and measured it at 100mph. Date with the magistrates to follow."