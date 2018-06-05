Bench dedicated to memory of pub patron stolen - a day after being unveiled

A bench dedicated to the memory of a pub patron has been stolen - just a day after being unveiled.

Regulars at the Seven Stars pub, on Church Street, Riddings, had purchased the bench in memory of a patron who had recently died and it was placed outside the venue on Sunday, May 27.

But at around 7.50am the next morning, the bench was taken.

Police have now released an image of a group of men seen near the pub at the time and would like to speak to them to see if they could help the inquiry.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Grant Weller on 101, quoting reference 18000244053 or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.