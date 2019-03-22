Barlborough man charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving after motorway crash

A Barlborough man has been charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving following a collision on the M62 in April last year.

Taryl Moxam, 22, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two men, Adam Afsar, 34 and Jason Wilby, 27, both from the Thornhill Lees area of Dewsbury were killed as a result of the collision.

The incident happened on April 2, 2018, at the top of the westbound exit slip road at junction 26 of the M62.

Taryl Moxam appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on March 19 and his case has been sent to Bradford Crown Court where he will appear on April 16.