Banned motorist was spotted driving on the same day he was disqualified

A banned motorist was caught getting behind the wheel of his car on the same day that he had received a disqualification.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 23 how Jack Rose, 29, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, was caught driving while disqualified on July 16 on Wharf Road, at Pinxton, while picking up children from school and taking them to a shop.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told magistrates: “Mr Rose appeared before your colleagues on July 16 and was disqualified for 39 months in relation to drink-driving.

“His record shows that he was disqualified by 12.30pm and on the very same day a witness saw him driving on Wharf Road, Pinxton, and she contacted police and provided police with dashcam footage of Rose.

“And that was reported to police who investigated the offence.”

Rose told police he had picked up children from school and was driving them to a shop and he accepted he had been disqualified earlier that same day.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to using a vehicle without insurance.

The court heard that during the on-going investigation into this matter and before it could be concluded, Rose was also issued a further driving ban in August for separate motoring offences.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “He said that when the disqualification was imposed he did not take it that seriously but having been before court on August 6 it was made clear there is a risk of a custodial sentence.”

Mr Meakin also explained to the court that if Rose was to go to prison it would create serious child care issues.

Magistrates praised Mr Meakin for outlining the seriousness of the matter and stressed that if it had not be for Rose’s child care issues he would have been going to prison.

However, Rose was sentenced to 14 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £122 victim surcharge.

Rose was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.