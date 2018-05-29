Banned football fans in Derbyshire reminded to hand in passports ahead of World Cup

Derbyshire police are reminding people who have been given Football Banning Orders that they must surrender their passports ahead of the forthcoming World Cup.

There are currently 51 banned people in the county, all of whom will have been sent a letter by the UK Football Policing Unit, reminding them that they need to hand their passports in ahead of the tournament in Russia.

In Derbyshire, passports can be surrendered between 8am and 6pm on Monday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 5.

Staff at Chesterfield Police Station, in Beetwell Street and St Mary’s Wharf Police Station, in Prime Parkway, Derby, will receive passports on these two days.

Anyone failing to surrender their passport can be arrested and could face a fine, prison term or a further banning order.