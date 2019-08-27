Bank card stolen from pensioner who was distracted by 'well-dressed Italian man' at Chesterfield supermarket

A bank card was stolen from a 77-year-old woman moments after she was approached by a 'well-dressed Italian man' in the car park of a Chesterfield supermarket.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of the bank card at Morrisons on Chatsworth Road, as it is believed he was in the area at the time.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman from Bakewell, was using her card to pay at the self-service checkouts on Thursday, August 22 when she noticed a man stood very close to her.

The woman returned to her car, placed her items inside and returned the trolley.

As she made her way back she was approached by a 'well-dressed Italian man' who 'said he was unwell and needed directions to the nearest hospital'.

It is believed at this point that someone has opened her car and removed her bank card from her purse.

The card has then been used to make several large purchases throughout the day before the victim realised the card had been stolen and then contacted her bank and had the card cancelled.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 19*446058.

