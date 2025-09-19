Ban for Derbyshire woman who repeated damaged property and breached bail

​A Derbyshire woman who repeatedly damaged property, called the emergency services and breached bail conditions has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order, banning her from parts of the county.

After numerous reports of anti-social behaviour which included a significant amount of calls to emergency services, graffiti on buildings, criminal damage to properties and a breach of court bail conditions, Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team successfully obtained a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order against Tia Howard.

Howard, aged 20 of Poulter Street, Langwith attended Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court where they imposed the CBO, which bans her from:

Entering Main Street, Langwith between the New Scott Street and Jellicoe Street Junction, and the Bathurst Terrace and North Street Junction.

A Criminal Behavior Order has been issued against Tia Howard

Entering Whaley Road apart from the junction with A632 (Main Road) until five metres from the viaduct for the purpose of access to a public footpath only (which does not result in attendance at the viaduct)

Entering any railway premises or railway line apart from the purpose of travel with a valid ticket

Entering The Maltings, Langwith (including the access road)

Behaving in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person

Carrying matches, lighters, petrol, acetone or any other accelerant in any public place

Congregating in a public place in a group of more than three persons (including yourself)

Lighting a fire or be present when a fire is lit in a public place apart from attending an organised display

Having in her possession spray paint, paint, chalk, charcoal or any other item of an artistic nature that could be used to cause damage

Carrying any item that looks or is like a firearm, including imitation or toys in a public place

A CBO can be issued by any criminal court against a person who has been convicted of an offence.