Baby boy dies from injuries in Bamford 'assault'

The baby boy who suffered head injuries during an alleged assault in Bamford has died.

The two-month-old was airlifted to hospital after paramedics were called to an address in Steward Gate on Thursday (June 27) afternoon.

He had been in a critical condition in intensive care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital since then, but passed away yesterday evening.

Anton Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning and was remanded into prison custody. He will reappear at court at a later date.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is continuing and police are urging anyone with information that could help to get in touch by calling 101.

