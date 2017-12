Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at a shop in Selston last night (Thursday).

A man, who is described as white, dressed in black with a black covering over his face, entered the shop on Annesley Lane just before 6pm.

He ran off moments later in the direction of Portland Road. Nothing was stolen and nobody was injured.

If you saw anything or have any information call police on 101, quoting incident 632 of 28 December.