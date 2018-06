Arrests were made for a serious assault, possession of drugs and money laundering after police officers stopped a car on the M1 in north Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle near to junction 29a on the M1.

One of the passengers was wanted by West Midlands Police over a serious assault.

The driver and a second passenger were arrested for possession of drugs and money laundering.

The car was also seized when the driver was unable to produce any documents.