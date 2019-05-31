Arrests made as police sweep through Ripley

Wanted people were arrested, drivers were caught on their phones and anti-social behaviour was targeted as police swept through Ripley.

Officers from the Ripley Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have taken part in a week long beat sweep in the area as 120 new posts are created at Derbyshire Constabulary to help improve police presence.

The team.

The new posts came after a public consultation which revealed they were willing to pay extra council tax to fund an increase in police resources in neighbourhoods.

Recruitment to the new roles is currently underway and are expected to be in place by July.

The week of action was part of the Safer Together campaign, which has so far seen several events held across Derbyshire.

Inspector Dave Parker, of the Amber Valley Local Policing Unit said that crime will not be “tolerated”.

Officers also carried out road safety checks in Ripley.

He said: “We carried out the beat sweep, week of action in Ripley which was all about visible local policing and problem solving with our partners.

“It is about tackling issues that matter to our communities at a local level, while also addressing some key areas of risk and threat.

“The week was a great success and we hope that the beat sweep will also send a clear message to the whole community that crime and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

During the patrols, joined by officers from the Amber Valley Borough Council Community Safety Partnership and park staff, areas which had reports of anti-social behaviour and discarded drug related items were targeted.

The discarded drug related items have now been cleaned up.

Two people were found to be drinking alcohol and in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order at Crossley Park, off School Lane, were moved on from the area.

Pubs and off licences were also visited, to “advise them about their responsibilities” and to encourage them to check for identification.

And, licensing officers from Amber Valley Borough Council carried out checks on taxi and private hire vehicles in the area.

Officers also carried out road safety checks in Ripley, two drivers were caught using a mobile phone, and 15 people who were not wearing seatbelts.

A number of people wanted for offences or on warrant from the courts were also arrested during the week, which started on Monday, May 13.