Arrests made after four police officers assaulted in Tibshelf

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers in Tibshelf.

Four police officers were assaulted in the early hours of this morning after attending a domestic incident on High Street in Tibshelf.

On arrival four police officers were assaulted, two required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "A 42-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing police."

Anyone with information which may assist police with their enquiries should call Derbyshire Police on 101 reference number 19000577706 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Jane Cyples, in any correspondence.