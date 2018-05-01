Armed robbery at Derbyshire hairdressers

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident
Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at Derbyshire hairdressers.

The incident occurred at 3pm on Friday April 20 when a man brandishing a screwdriver entered Ambitions Hair Salon on Main Street in Long Eaton. He is thought to have come from the direction of the railway crossing.

The man scuffled with a member of staff and then took the till, before making off along High Street and down Chapel Street.

He is described as white, of a skinny build, 5ft 5ins tall and in his late 20s/early 30s. He was wearing a blue hoody and light grey jogging bottoms.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kevin Beresford on 101 quoting reference number 18000178741.