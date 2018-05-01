Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at Derbyshire hairdressers.

The incident occurred at 3pm on Friday April 20 when a man brandishing a screwdriver entered Ambitions Hair Salon on Main Street in Long Eaton. He is thought to have come from the direction of the railway crossing.

The man scuffled with a member of staff and then took the till, before making off along High Street and down Chapel Street.

He is described as white, of a skinny build, 5ft 5ins tall and in his late 20s/early 30s. He was wearing a blue hoody and light grey jogging bottoms.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kevin Beresford on 101 quoting reference number 18000178741.