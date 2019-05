Armed police were called to a Derbyshire street after reports of someone firing an air rifle at passing pedestrians.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted at 7.26am this morning that two males were arrested weapons were recovered and enquiries are ongoing after the incident in Buxton.

The spokesman added: “We are pleased to report it appears no injuries were caused but if you have any information which may assist call 101 and quote incident 1188 of 7/5/19.”