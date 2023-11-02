Armed police and dog unit at on-going incident in Chesterfield
Armed police with shields and two dog units are present at on-going incident in Chesterfield.
An incident involving police is currently ongoing at the bungalows in Littlemore, Newbold.
Eye witnesses have reported armed police officers with shields and two dog units at the scene.
In total four police cars and a van have been seen in the area.
Derbyshire Police has been approached for a comment and we will update this story when they release more information.