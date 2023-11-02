Armed police with shields and two dog units are present at on-going incident in Chesterfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An incident involving police is currently ongoing at the bungalows in Littlemore, Newbold.

Eye witnesses have reported armed police officers with shields and two dog units at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total four police cars and a van have been seen in the area.