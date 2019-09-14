Armed officers called to Derbyshire village after man 'fired gun near another man'

Armed police descended on a Derbyshire village after reports a man 'fired a gun near another man'.

Armed officers were called to Dale Abbey in Erewash at around 5.25pm yesterday (Friday, September 13), reports the Derby Telegraph.

Dale Abbey in Erewash. Pic: Google Images.

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said it received reports that 'a man had fired a gun near another man'.

And several residents said they saw a 'large number' of armed officers in the village yesterday.

A man in his 60s was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said officers also seized a firearm.

