Armed officers called to Derbyshire village after man 'fired gun near another man'

Armed police descended on a Derbyshire village after reports a man 'fired a gun near another man'.
Armed officers were called to Dale Abbey in Erewash at around 5.25pm yesterday (Friday, September 13), reports the Derby Telegraph.
A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said it received reports that 'a man had fired a gun near another man'.
And several residents said they saw a 'large number' of armed officers in the village yesterday.
A man in his 60s was later arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said officers also seized a firearm.
