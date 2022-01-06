Appeal to trace missing man last seen in Derbyshire on Christmas Day

Missing man Jonathan Knutton

Jonathan Knutton was last seen in Mackworth at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 25.

He is described as white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.

Police now believe that Jonathan may have been in the Caernarfon area of Gwynedd and Llandrindod Wells area of Powys in Wales on December 26.

His car, a distinctive silver Citroen with a purple roof and a registration starting HJ63, was later seen in the Glasgow area on December 28.

It is believed that he may have made his way to the highlands area.

Anyone that has seen Jonathan or know where he might be should contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference number 521 of December 29.