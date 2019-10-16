Appeal to trace man after meat stolen twice from shop in Chesterfield

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two incidents where meat was stolen from a shop in Brimington.

Eight packets of steak and a large quantity of meat was stolen from the Co-op store, on High Street, on Sunday, September 22 and Wednesday, October 2.

The man police would like to speak to.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise the man or have any information which could help us trace him?

"If so, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Quote the reference number 19*526894 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lisa Sindall in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.