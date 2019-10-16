Appeal to trace man after meat stolen twice from shop in Chesterfield

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two incidents where meat was stolen from a shop in Brimington.
Eight packets of steak and a large quantity of meat was stolen from the Co-op store, on High Street, on Sunday, September 22 and Wednesday, October 2.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise the man or have any information which could help us trace him?
"If so, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."
Quote the reference number 19*526894 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Lisa Sindall in any correspondence.
