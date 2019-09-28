Appeal to find offender with 'covered face' who ran from burgled South Normanton home

Police are searching for information after an offender who had a "covered face" ran away from a house which had been burgled.

The incident took place at around midnight on Saturday, September 28, at a property in Mansfield Road, South Normanton.

Nobody was hurt during the burglary.

A police spokesman said: "The offender, whose face was covered, ran from the house and officers want to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident.

"In particular, detectives would like to hear from any drivers who were in the area and may have caught the offender on dashcam footage."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods quoting reference number 19000517703:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.