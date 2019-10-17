Appeal to find Chesterfield man after assault allegations

Officers are trying to trace a Chesterfield man about allegations of an assault.

Officers would like to speak with Peter Wilson, from Chesterfield.

Peter Wilson, from Chesterfield.

A police spokesman said: "If you recognise the 35-year-old or know where he may be, please contact us via one of the following methods."

Please quote reference number 19*548054 in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.