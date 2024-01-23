Appeal launched as police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire teenager
Ellie, who is believed to have been in Derby city centre in the early evening yesterday (22 January), after leaving her home in the Max Road area of Chaddesden at 6pm on Sunday (21 January).
The 16-year-old, who has shoulder length brown hair, was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jumper, black leggings, and Nike Air Max trainers.
Anyone who has seen Ellie is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 371-220124:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.