Appeal after police find stolen Derbyshire power tools in house raid

Police officers are appealing for help to identify the owners of a number of power tools believed to have been stolen in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 2:48 pm

A house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was searched after a man was arrested in connection with a burglary in Miller's Dale, Derbyshire.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A number of power tools were found at a house linked to the 29-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

MORE: Police remain tight-lipped over misconduct allegations against Chesterfield manager James Rowe

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for help identifying the owners of these number of power tools that are believed to have been stolen in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the tools and may be able to help locate their owners.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*048704.”

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.