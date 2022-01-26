Appeal after police find stolen Derbyshire power tools in house raid
Police officers are appealing for help to identify the owners of a number of power tools believed to have been stolen in Derbyshire.
A house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was searched after a man was arrested in connection with a burglary in Miller's Dale, Derbyshire.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A number of power tools were found at a house linked to the 29-year-old man who is currently in police custody.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the tools and may be able to help locate their owners.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*048704.”
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.