Appeal after police find stolen Derbyshire power tools in house raid

A house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was searched after a man was arrested in connection with a burglary in Miller's Dale, Derbyshire.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “A number of power tools were found at a house linked to the 29-year-old man who is currently in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help identifying the owners of these number of power tools that are believed to have been stolen in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire police.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the tools and may be able to help locate their owners.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*048704.”

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.