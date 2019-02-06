Appeal after dashcam swiped from car in Chesterfield- can you help?

Police are appealing for information after a dashcam was swiped from a car in Chesterfield.

It was taken from a Honda Jazz, parked on Boythorpe Crescent in Boythorpe, sometime between Wednesday, 2.45pm and 3pm on Tuesday, January 22.

Boythorpe Crescent. Pic: Google Images

Officers would particularly like to speak to a man who was riding a bicycle and wearing a blue coat and baseball cap, and seen in the area around the time.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident?

Do you have any information which could help with inquiries?

If so call police on 101.

Quote the reference number 19*36264 name of the officer in the case, PCSO Zoe Blount, in any correspondence.

