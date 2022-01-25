Appeal after cyclist bitten by 'Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog' near Chesterfield golf course

The incident, which saw the man in his 40s bitten on his leg, took place on Sunday, January 23, on a footpath between Birdholme and Chesterfield Golf Course.

The dog, described as a brindle-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog, was not on a lead and was wearing a harness.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The dog, believed to be called Emma, was being walked by a man and a woman who had two more dogs with them.

"The woman was described as having long dark hair and was around 5ft 2ins tall, while the man was around 5ft 10ins in height.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*043774.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.