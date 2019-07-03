Appeal after cars damaged in Newbold

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars parked on a street in Newbold were damaged.

The roofs of the cars were all damaged overnight between Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We believe they were damaged by someone climbing onto the roofs, and would particularly like to speak to anyone in the area at around 1.30am.

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious around the time or have any information which could help with our inquiries?"

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*338526.