Angry Pinxton man assaulted former partner

An angry Pinxton man injured his ex-partner when he barged past her in Mansfield after learning she had been involved with another man, a court heard.

Daniel Ball stormed through the woman's door and shouted "me and you need to talk," on October 20, after his "on-off" two-year relationship with the woman broke down in September, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Ball shoved her into the side of the house and screamed at her to fetch her phone so he could call the man.

"He pushed her over and she fell on to her left wrist," said Ms Fawcett.

"She sat on the stairs, petrified. He began punching pictures on the wall and was shouting that she cheated on him.

"She tried to explain that at that time they weren't in a relationship. He shouted: "I don't give a f*** about your arm or your hand."

"He lunged at her with a closed fist as if about to strike her. "

And he injured her chest when he threw a picture at her, Ms Fawcett added.

"He told her to get out of the house because she wasn't safe and threw her phone at her."

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Ball, a quality inspector, denied pushing the woman outside or waving a clenched fist.

She said there had been "talk of reconciliation," but it "came as a shock to him when he found out about her involvement with another man."

The court heard his mental health had deteriorated and he was now seeking therapy.

Ball, 28, of Woodfield Road, Pinxton, admitted criminal damage and common assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "At the end of the day she can live her life as she chooses. This is domestic violence.

"The fact she doesn't want a restraining order perhaps speaks volumes to the better side of your character rather than the side you demonstrated on October 20."

He handed Ball a four week curfew, from 8pm to 5am, and ordered him to pay £400 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

For more cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, please click here.