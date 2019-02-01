Amber Peat told 'what goes on in this house stays in this house'.

The stepfather of Amber Peat was facing charges of tax fraud and had taken an overdose, an inquest heard.

Daniel Peat, who was suffering from a personality disorder, took the overdose in February 2014, the fifth day of Amber's inquest heard.

The inquest has already heard Amber had left her family home on Bosworth Street, on May, 30, 2015, at about 5pm after a dispute about chores with her mother, Kelly Peat.

She did not return and her family later realised she was missing.

The body of the Queen Elizabeth’s Academy pupil was found three days later on June 2, in a small wooded area off Westfield Lane, less than a mile away

Laurinder Bower, assistant coroner, today read out a note from a midwife looking after Amber's mother, who was pregnant at the time, and had raised concerns about the family and referred the family for an assessment.

Kelly Peat, described as his main carer had been suffering from depression at the time.

The inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court heard Amber had run away from home on January 11 after a squabble over washing pots and again in February after helping herself to money.

Her parents told police she had gone missing on three other occasions.

In a statement, PC Adam Galley said Amber had gone missing for three hours on January 11, returning home at 10.15pm.

Mr Peat said she had run away three or four times before and had always returned in an hour.

She went missing again on February 6.

Detective Sergeant Steven Bruce told the inquest that a notification to social care was made in each case, but three incidents were needed to trigger a strategy meeting involving other agencies.

Following the notification, Amber was assessed and it was decided youth support worker Sorele Swallow would be assigned to Amber.

She said it was her role to build a relationship with Amber to get background and understand why she was running away

She said:"Amber was delightful, a lovely little girl with a cheeky sense of humour.

" I instantly liked her."

Amber had told her she was struggling to find where she fitted in with her family.

She said: "She spoke positively about her mum. She said things weren't as good now."

"She believed her behaviour had damaged relationships but didn't know how to stop behaving the way she did."

Amber had written a letter to her mum which said "I want to be your little girl again".

Amber said she had given the letter to her mum, but she had laughed at her and didn't take her seriously.

The coroner asked if Ms Swallow had been aware of the referral from the midwife concerned for the welfare of the unborn child.

She said she had not received a case alert.

In March 2014, Amber had told her that she was not allowed to talk about what was happening at home, saying she had been told "what goes on in this house stays in this house".

Ms Swallow said:"I was concerned. They never gave the impression they were unhappy about Amber sharing things with me."

The inquest continues.

