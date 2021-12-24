Alleged drunk driver crashed into a wall in Derbyshire
An alleged drunk driver crashed into a wall in Derbyshire while being followed by police.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle caught their attention at Tideswell, in the Peak District.
The driver was later arrested after failing a roadside breath test, officers said.
A police unit spokesperson said on Twitter: “Golf attracts our attention with poor driving.
"Turn around to have a look, by which time the driver has crashed in to a wall. Drunk - blows 86 (limit 35). Arrested.”