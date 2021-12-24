Alleged drunk driver crashed into a wall in Derbyshire

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a wall in Derbyshire while being followed by police.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:09 am

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle caught their attention at Tideswell, in the Peak District.

The driver was later arrested after failing a roadside breath test, officers said.

An alleged drink-driver crashed into a wall in Derbyshire. Image: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

A police unit spokesperson said on Twitter: “Golf attracts our attention with poor driving.

"Turn around to have a look, by which time the driver has crashed in to a wall. Drunk - blows 86 (limit 35). Arrested.”