Alleged assault in Chesterfield leaves man with head and face injuries

Police investigating an alleged assault in Chesterfield that left a man with head and face injuries are appealing for information.

It is believed the incident took place on Sunday September 2 between 9pm and 10pm on Sheffield Road, between the Stagecoach bus depot and Tapton View Road.

A 39-year-old man said that he walked past a group of three men who were arguing amongst themselves. One or more members of the group then attacked him, causing injuries to his face and head.

The alleged attackers are described as white and aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police, quoting the reference number 18000425990 and the name of the officer in the case PC Carl Davies, by calling 101 or completing the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.