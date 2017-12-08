ALFRETON ARMED ROBBERY: Police issue new image of man they want to speak to

Police investigating an armed robbery in Alfreton have released a new image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The robbery occurred at Tudor Jewellers on High Street at 12.10pm on Wednesday December 6. The offender was armed with a knife.

If you know the man pictured, or have any information with regards to the incident, call 101 and ask for DC 3207 Marshall quoting occurrence number 17000532267.

Police want to trace this man in connection with knife-point robbery in Derbyshire town