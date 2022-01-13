Abandoned van blocked north Derbyshire driveways for four days

Derbyshire police posted pictures of the vehicle after being called to deal with the incident in Bolsover on Wednesday, January 12.

Officers said the van had been there since Saturday.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “We responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in Bolsover.

This abandoned van blocked driveways in Bolsover and stopped one resident from being able to travel to work in his car for four days.

“The vehicle had been blocking a residents driveway since Saturday, this had prevented him from being able to travel to work in his car.

“The van was blocking the driveway, parked over a dropped kerb and obstructing a pavement.

“Please be mindful when parking vehicles, consider pedestrians and pavement users, dropped kerbs and access for emergency vehicles.”