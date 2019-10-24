A trolley-dash thief is caught at Sainsbury’s with foil-lined bags

A trolley-dash thief armed with foil-lined bags to disarm security alarms was caught with over £500 of stolen goods from a Sainsbury’s store.

Chesterfield magistrates court heard on Wednesday, October 23, how Zara Cornwell, 29, of Malson Way, Newbold, Chesterfield, was stopped by a security guard at the store on Rotherway, at Chesterfield, after he had seen her with the trolley of goods and the foil-lined bags.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A security guard was on duty at Sainsbury’s and became suspicious when he saw her walking past with bags in the trolley which were foil-lined and he asked her to stop and asked for a receipt.”

Cornwell claimed she had paid for the goods but she could not produce a receipt and the goods were scanned and valued at £576.

She told police she intended to steal the goods to sell them on so she could buy drugs and she had taken the foil-lined bags to help disarm the security gates when she walked out of the store.

Cornwell pleaded guilty to the theft from Tuesday, October 22, and also admitted possessing foil-lined bags in connection with the theft.

She also admitted breaching two conditional discharge orders one of which had previously been imposed for forging a prescription and the other had been imposed for possessing class C drugs.

Magistrates sentenced Cornwell to a 12 month community order with an eight-week curfew, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.