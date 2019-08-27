A mentally-ill Derbyshire man who threatened to blow up his block of flats is due back in court

A mentally-ill man threatened to blow up his block of council flats after he claimed he had been struggling with anti-social behaviour from neighbours.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 19 how Stefan Knighton, 44, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, twice contacted a Chesterfield Borough Council tenancy worker to complain and told them he was going to blow up his block of flats.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Knighton complained in the first text about two tenants and said he would, “blow us to Kingdom come”, and in his second text he stated, “that idiot upstairs is making me not a good person”, and he added, “I will have no option but to blow us up”.

When council staff visited Knighton’s flat, according to Mrs Allsop, they found he had also cut a gas pipe in the kitchen. The court heard Knighton had previously damaged gas in the flat but since then the supply had been capped-off.

Mrs Allsop said he has mental health issues and complained about other residents but he had not used the gas because he said he does not trust what he cannot see.

Knighton pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to blow up the Chesterfield Borough Council block of flats from July 25 and August 6. He also admitted cutting the gas pipe from between August 5 and 9.

David Gittins, defending, said: “It is a serious matter but it is effectively a cry for help because he suffers from a split-personality disorder and psychosis.”

Mr Gittins added Knighton has suffered difficulties with two tenants known to the court.

The case has been adjourned until August 28.