A man must pay over £300 after he breached a non-molestation order by contacting his former partner

A man has been ordered to pay £303 after he breached a non-molestation order by contacting his former partner and her boyfriend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 4 how Aaron Norman, 23, of Creswell Road, Clowne, contacted his former partner at Barlborough by Instagram asking her to follow him and he also sent a message to her partner.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said Norman’s partner had successfully applied for a non-molestation order against him which was granted in August, 2018, and it was to run until February, 2019, and it was extended until February, 2020.

Mrs Hamill added that the NMO prohibited Norman from contacting his former partner directly or indirectly.

But Normans’ partner received a request to follow him via Instagram and she took a screen-shot of the request and sent it to the police, according to Mrs Hamill.

Mrs Hamill added that Norman’s partner also received a message while he was serving in the military from Norman and this message was also forwarded to the police.

Norman pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation order.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Norman has no previous convictions and explained that the test for imposing an NMO is lower than for a restraining order and Miss Sargent added that she has yet to see an application for an NMO be refused.

Miss Sargent added that Norman had been trying to make contact out of frustration regarding seeing the former couple’s child.

Magistrates fined Norman £186 and ordered him to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

It was agreed that it was not necessary to impose a restraining order because the NMO was deemed adequate and it remains in place until February, 2020.