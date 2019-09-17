A foul-mouthed Derbyshire thug threw a wheelie bin at a neighbour

A foul-mouthed thug abused a neighbour and threw a wheelie bin towards her after she had come out of her home when she had heard shouting in the street.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Lewis Greg Curran, 22, of Hereford Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, had asked the neighbour what she was looking at before he subjected her to a volley of abuse and hurled a wheelie bin.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant knows Mr Curran and their children play together and they say hello when passing in the street.

“On July 14 in the early afternoon she could hear shouting down the road and heard children outside and she checked if they were okay.

“She saw Mr Curran as she went out on the street and he said what are you looking at?”

Curran demanded that the neighbour get her partner, according to Mrs Allsop, and threatened to attack him and her sons and he added that he was not afraid to hit a woman.

The complainant stated that Curran had spital coming out of his mouth while he was shouting and he was being aggressive and intimidating before he threw a wheelie bin in her direction.

Curran, who has previous convictions for violence, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident in Brimington, Chesterfield.

The complainant also stated that she had been shocked and upset by Curran’s behaviour on her own doorstep.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Curran had been having an argument with his mother and family in his own family area and he did not accept that the complainant was minding her own business.

Mr Brint claimed the complainant told Curran to shut up and she had confronted him about the noise because there were children nearby and the defendant claimed the complainant had also used bad language.

Magistrates sentenced Curran to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made subject to a one-year restraining order and he was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.