A Derbyshire mum-to-be forced her sister to hide in a bathroom after she attacked her

A woman who was pregnant when she attacked her sister during a row has been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 15 how Nikeira Chantler, 25, of Springfield Crescent, Somercotes, Alfreton, struck her sister Asha Chantler on her arm three times before the victim hid in the bathroom and called police.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “The defendant was heavily pregnant and her sister went to her address and they became involved in an argument.”

Chantler went on to strike her sister Asha three times on her arm, according to Mrs Connolly, and the victim felt so scared she hid in the bathroom and phoned the police.

Nikeira Chantler pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on December 18, last year.

The probation service stated that the defendant claimed her sister had been in a bad mood and had been abusive and had provoked her.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands said Chantler has been diagnosed with post-natal depression and the sisters have since been reconciled and the complainant is supportive towards the defendant.

Magistrates sentenced Nikeira Chantler to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £40 and a ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.