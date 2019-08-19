A Derbyshire drink-driver fears he could lose his job after he has been banned from the road

A drink-driver who was involved in a collision fears he could lose his job after he has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 19 how Adam Booker, 23, of Summerfield Road, Dronfield, had been driving on Eckington Road, at Coal Aston, when he went around a parked vehicle and was involved in a collision with an on-coming car.

A drink-drive breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision and it appeared Mr Booker was driving along Eckington Road at the junction with Dyche Lane and he overtook a parked vehicle and there was a collision with an on-coming car.

“The vehicle driven by Mr Booker was a Civic and it had suffered damage as did the other vehicle involved.”

Scaffolder Booker failed a roadside drink-drive breath test, according to Mrs Allsop, and he later registered 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant told police he had been trying to overtake a parked vehicle when the collision occurred and at the time he did not think he would have been over the drink-drive limit.

Booker pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 4.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, apologised and described the incident as a stupid mistake and he urged the court to show leniency because he needs a driving licence for his job as a scaffolder.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Booker: “It is clear you are remorseful but Parliament deems drink-driving serious enough that your licence has to be taken away.”

Booker was fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

District Judge Davison also disqualified Booker from driving for 12 months but offered him the opportunity to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course which if completed could reduce his ban to nine months.