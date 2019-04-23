A Chesterfield drug-driver has been banned from the road

A drug-driver who was twice caught by police with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Gavin Bramley, 37, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield, was caught over the specified cocaine drug-drive limits in December and in January after police had responded to reports of collisions.

Chesterfield magistrates' court

He pleaded guilty to two counts of exceeding a drug-drive limit after incidents in Chesterfield and Staveley.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Bramley was sentenced on April 4 to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation requirement.

He was banned from driving for three years and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.